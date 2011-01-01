We take a holistic approach into soothing your mind, body and soul. Our goal is to provide alternative products that will ease your ailments. We feel the best way to heal the body is from Natures Gifts. There are many amazing benefits from essential oils, beeswax, butters and herbs. We look forward to your feedback.
We are happy to share with you the lab results on our hemp. It is important to know the source of our products. Our hemp has been grown & harvested in the sun & soil in Riverside County. No pesticides or added chemicals have been used throughout the entire process. We appreciate quality just as much as you do.
We've spent time educating ourselves based off our own ailments. Licensed esthetician & massage tech knowledge, with continuing courses in medical hemp and herbs. Psoriasis and eczema can be hard to manage. We hope you find relief and comfort in our products. When creating our craft our intention is to provide you with love & healing. Thank you for supporting our family business of Chamorros & Filipinos.
Thank you!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.